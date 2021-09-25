People going door to door offering water filtration services are not city employees, City of Norfolk says

NORFOLK, Va. - If you live in Norfolk and someone is knocking on your door offering water filtration services, the city says not to fall for it.

The Norfolk Department of Utilities has received reports of people going door to door offering these services, and officials say they are not city employees.

Should this happen to you, you are asked to report suspicious activity to the police.

For water issues, you can call the Department of Utilities at 757-664-6700.

