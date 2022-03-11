Pepper spray deployed at two Norfolk schools Thursday after fighting, disruptions; one school briefly placed on lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. - Police responded to incidents involving students at two Norfolk schools Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Norfolk Public Schools confirmed to News 3 that officers with the Norfolk Police Department responded to Maury High School for a report of fighting among students. A member of NPS's security staff deployed OC spray to break up the fight, and school administrators immediately enacted safety and security protocols and alerted police.

NPS told us police also responded to Ruffner Middle School around dismissal time due to a student disruption. A member of Ruffner's security staff deployed pepper spray, and the school was briefly put on lockdown.

School administrators at Ruffner also immediately enacted safety and security protocols and alerted police.

The school district thanked its staff for their support and vigilance for the safety and security of everyone within its school buildings, NPS school resource officers and the Norfolk Police Department.

