Perquimans Co. deputy struck by driver attempting to flee from arrest

Hertford, N.C. - A man was arrested Tuesday after a deputy was struck by a vehicle when trying to approach the two people inside.

On Tuesday, the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office received information that there were two people at the Hertford Housing Authority on White Street that had multiple outstanding warrants for their arrest. Deputies arrived at the scene and saw Kentre' Dillard and Destiny Gordon of Hertford.

When deputies approached the vehicle that was driven by Dillard, they say Dillard locked the doors and put the car in reverse. Deputies tried to get Dillard to stop, and they say Dillard struck one of the deputies with the car.

Officials say Dillard then drove through the back lot of the Housing Authority, and through a fence to get to Church Street.

He was stopped on Edenton Road Street, where officials say he then ran. Deputies chased after him and he was apprehended.

Deputies then searched the car Dillard was driving and found a child unbuckled in the backseat.

The child was unharmed and was turned over to the custody of Perquimans County Department of Social Services.

According to deputies, they also found several grams of crack cocaine and several bags of marijuana in the vehicle.

Shortly after Dillard was arrested, Gordon arrived and identified herself as the mother of the child. She was also arrested and served with charges that were not associated with the chase and taken to Albemarle District Jail.

Dillard was placed under a $284,000 bond and taken to jail after being served with the following charges:

