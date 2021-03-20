Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Newport News Police identify man who died after being stuck by a vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
NN Jefferson Avenue and Rich Neck Road fatal auto-pedestrian crash (March 19).jpg
Posted at 11:46 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 09:28:11-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police have identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Richneck Road late Friday night.

The call came in at 11:05 p.m.

Newport News Police say a vehicle hit the victim, 56-year-old Karl Darden of Hampton, on Jefferson Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the crash.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating this incident.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education