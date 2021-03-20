Newport News Police identify man who died after being stuck by a vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police have identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Richneck Road late Friday night.

The call came in at 11:05 p.m.

Newport News Police say a vehicle hit the victim, 56-year-old Karl Darden of Hampton, on Jefferson Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the crash.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating this incident.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

