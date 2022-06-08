Person hospitalized after shooting on I-564 in Norfolk, Virginia State Police seeking witnesses

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after someone was shot on I-564 in Norfolk early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at about 1:16 a.m., the VSP Communications center received a call regarding a gunshot victim at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, whose injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting incident happened on westbound I-564 in the vicinity of the 1 mile marker. The victim was unsure of the location where the incident occurred or of any suspects.

The victims were driving a red Ford sedan, police said.

If you or someone you know was driving in the area of westbound I-564 Wednesday morning, in the vicinity of, prior to or after the incident, call Virginia State Police with any information at (757) 424-6800 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.