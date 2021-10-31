Person hospitalized after truck, trailer catch fire during Chesapeake hit-and-run crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One person was sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Chesapeake Saturday evening.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, at 6:35 p.m., officers were notified of a crash on Pughsville Road between Taylor Road and I-664. When police arrived on scene, they learned that a pickup truck struck a truck carrying a trailer, then drove away from the scene.

The trailer, along with the truck that was pulling it, caught on fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.