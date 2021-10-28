Person hospitalized with serious injuries after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A victim was seriously injured in a shooting in Newport News Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Randolph Road at about 12:45 p.m. for a report of gunshots fired. Shortly after, officers were notified of a male gunshot victim who was driven to a local hospital.

The victim's injuries were initially believed to be non-life-threatening, but are now believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

