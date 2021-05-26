Watch
News

Actions

Person injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police on scene

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:49:29-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a victim was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the incident at about 5:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 5200 block of Shore Drive, where they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections