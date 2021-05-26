Person injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police on scene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a victim was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the incident at about 5:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 5200 block of Shore Drive, where they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.