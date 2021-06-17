Watch
Person killed after single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

WTKR
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 21:57:55-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has died after a crash in the 4100 block of Dam Neck Road Wednesday night.

Virginia Beach Police say the crash involved only one vehicle, and the victim was the only person inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information.

