Person killed after single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has died after a crash in the 4100 block of Dam Neck Road Wednesday night.

Virginia Beach Police say the crash involved only one vehicle, and the victim was the only person inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information.

VBPD investigating a single vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Dam Neck Road. Single occupant of the vehicle pronounced deceased at the scene. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/qOItxm4Svr — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 17, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.