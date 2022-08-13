Watch Now
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.

Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 13, 2022
HERTFORD, N.C. – A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS were both immediately dispatched to the Snug Harbor Community and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.

A bystander experienced a medical issue and had to be taken to a local hospital by an additional EMS crew was dispatched and provided treatment and transport to a local hospital.

This event has been investigated by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and is being ruled accidental.

