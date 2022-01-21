Person killed in crash involving pedestrian at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has died after a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 12th Street and Pacific Avenue Thursday night.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the incident.

The road was closed while police completed their investigation; it reopened around 9:06 p.m.

There is no further information.

