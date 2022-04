ACCOMACK Co., Va. - One person has died after a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 13 in Accomack County Monday night.

The crash happened in the 23000 block of Lankford Highway near Front Street around 8:42 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Route 13 are currently shut down, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has detours in place.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, and the accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene for assistance.

Stay with News 3 for updates.