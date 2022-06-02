PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a shootout with a Hopewell sheriff's deputy during a police pursuit, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured, those sources indicated.

The shooting and ensuing investigation have closed traffic in the area of Temple Avenue near River Road in Prince George County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police later provided an update on the situation.

"During the course of a pursuit, that started in the City of Hopewell with a City of Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy, the suspect vehicle finally stopped near the intersection of Temple Ave. and River Rd. As City of Hopewell Police Officers and an ATF Special Agent, who was present on scene, engaged the driver, shots were fired. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene," Virginia State Police Sgt.

Jessica Shehan wrote in an email. "No law enforcement personnel were injured during the course of the pursuit. The incident remains ongoing at this time."

This is a developing story.