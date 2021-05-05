Watch
Person of interest detained after Norfolk shooting lands man in hospital

Posted at 9:44 PM, May 04, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - A person of interest has been detained after a shooting in the 400 block of N. Military Highway left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7:40 p.m.

Norfolk Police say the victim was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

There is no further information.

