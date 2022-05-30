Person of interest in custody after fatal domestic-related shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a fatal domestic-related shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting took place at 4:11 p.m., in the 400 block of Hunter Street in the Pleasant Hill area of Suffolk.

Police say a man was found at the scene dead. A person of interest was taken into custody.

Officials say police are expected to be at the scene for hours investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

