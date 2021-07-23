Person of interest named in Portsmouth robbery case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are looking for a person of interest in a robbery case that happened on Thursday.

Detectives are searching for 38-year-old Antaun Lamont Warren.

He is considered a person of interest in the recent robbery that took place near the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard.

There was no further information given by police about the incident or Warren.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app