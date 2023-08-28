Watch Now
'Person of interest' wanted after shots fired on UNC Chapel Hill campus: Police

<b>UNC Police</b>
Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 15:42:57-04

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police released an image of a 'person of interest' wanted after shots were fired on UNC's Chapel Hill campus, according to police.

They have not released the name of the 'person of interest' at this time.

An emergency alert was sent out around 1 p.m. telling University members that there was an "armed and dangerous person on or near campus," according to the Daily Tar Heel. Students were told to shelter in place, and law enforcement and medical officers responded to the scene.

Nearby Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools were also issued a security alert that district will be in "Secure Mode" until given the all clear by authorities, according to the Daily Tar Heel.

Someone was questioned in connection to the shooting, according to the Daily Tar Heel. But as of 2:25 p.m., the suspect was still at large.

UNC Police posted a picture of a "person of interest in the active situation:

