Person pulled out of Chesapeake home after fire

Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 22:53:25-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One person was pulled out of a home that caught fire in the 2200 block of Ardmore Avenue Monday night.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department treated another victim for smoke inhalation.

There is no further information.

