HAMPTON, Va. - One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from their vehicle after a crash in the 300 block of Fox Hill Road Tuesday night.

Hampton Police and crews with the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m.

Authorities say the vehicle hit a power pole before landing in the front yard of a home.

Lynn Cherry, Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue

Download the News 3 app for updates.