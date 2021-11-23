Person seriously burned after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - One person is in the hospital with serious burn injuries after his home went up in flames in the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:14 p.m., and the first unit from Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 7:19 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the single-story home and heavy fire in the back of the house.

The male occupant was able to get out before firefighters arrived; he was found at a neighbor's house suffering from burns.

Medics gave him emergency assessment and treatment before taking him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

His home sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage. He will be displaced due to the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 7:42 p.m.

No firefighters were hurt during this incident.

The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

