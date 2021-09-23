Watch
Person shot at Safco warehouse outside Windsor; suspect identified

Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:19:49-04

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - One person was shot at the Safco warehouse on Route 460 just outside of Windsor Thursday afternoon.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 3 that the shooting happened at 2:20 p.m.

Deputies and officers from the Windsor Police Department responded to the scene and found the male victim.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition. At the time of publication, his condition is unknown.

Authorities have identified a suspect, and deputies are trying to make contact with that person at the Eagle Harbor apartment complex on Route 17 at the base of the James River Bridge.

There is no further information.

