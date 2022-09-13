Person shot, hit by vehicle during an altercation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a person was shot and hit by a vehicle during an altercation early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., in the 800 block of S. Military Highway, there was an altercation between two groups of people which lead to shots being fired, police say.

They say one person fled from a vehicle and was shot several times, resulting in non-life threatening injuries. After being shot, the person was struck by a vehicle operated by the other group. Police say these were also non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and police are looking for suspects.

Anyone with any information that could assist police should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.