Person shot multiple times in shooting on Airline Blvd, police investigate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man was shot multiple times late Sunday night on Airline Blvd.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on Halloween night at approximately 11:38 p.m.

When police arrived to a parking lot in the 3900 block of Airline Blvd they made contact with the victim of the shooting.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers at the scene provided emergency first aid before ambulances arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say that the injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

Chesapeake Police Department describes the suspect as a "heavy set black male."

This investigation is ongoing.

CPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.