Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in front of Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. - One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in front of a home in the 1900 block of Seward Drive Monday night.

The call came in just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the man was in front of a home when he was shot during an exchange of gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

