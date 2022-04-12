Watch
News

Actions

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in front of Hampton home

HP 1900 Seward Drive shooting (April 11)
News 3 reporter Justin Fleenor
HP 1900 Seward Drive shooting (April 11)
HP 1900 Seward Drive shooting (April 11)
Posted at 8:38 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 21:02:16-04

HAMPTON, Va. - One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in front of a home in the 1900 block of Seward Drive Monday night.

The call came in just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the man was in front of a home when he was shot during an exchange of gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home