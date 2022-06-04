Watch
News

Actions

Person taken to hospital after cement truck overturns in Virginia Beach, causes fuel, cement leakage

VB Indian River Road cement truck overturns (June 3)
Virginia Beach Fire Department
VB Indian River Road cement truck overturns (June 3)
VB Indian River Road cement truck overturns (June 3)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 21:03:15-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person was taken to the hospital after a cement truck overturned on Indian River Road Friday afternoon.

Units with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a crash in the area around 12:48 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they requested additional units for an overturned cement truck that was blocking the eastbound lanes of the road.

Crews dealt with leaking diesel fuel, hydraulic fluids and cement.

VB Indian River Road cement truck overturns (June 3)

The truck was turned upright at 3:10 p.m.

Virginia State Police and Virginia Beach Police rerouted traffic from I-64 and Indian River Road.

The crash is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15