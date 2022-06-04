Person taken to hospital after cement truck overturns in Virginia Beach, causes fuel, cement leakage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person was taken to the hospital after a cement truck overturned on Indian River Road Friday afternoon.

Units with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a crash in the area around 12:48 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they requested additional units for an overturned cement truck that was blocking the eastbound lanes of the road.

Crews dealt with leaking diesel fuel, hydraulic fluids and cement.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

The truck was turned upright at 3:10 p.m.

Virginia State Police and Virginia Beach Police rerouted traffic from I-64 and Indian River Road.

The crash is still under investigation.

