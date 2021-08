SUFFOLK, Va. - One person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the 700 block of N. Main Street Friday night.

The call came in at 9:31 p.m.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the victim emergency medical assessment and treatment before they were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital. Their injuries are said to be serious.

There is no further information.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.