PET Dairy provides Norfolk chance to win up to $10K for high school athletic departments

Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 06, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - PET Dairy has announced their latest promotion that will award up to $10K to local high school departments in several cities including Norfolk.

The family-farmer-owned company launched its first-ever "FUEL THEIR DRIVE" promotion that will award up to $10,000 to local high school athletic departments in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., Charleston and Columbia, S.C. and Richmond and Norfolk, Va.

21 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 will be awarded to high schools in the communities it serves, including Norfolk.

The money can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is.

Shoppers can earn money for their schools through October 15.

To participate:

  • Buy PET Dairy milk
  • Snap a photo of your receipt
  • Upload here
  • Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by participating in a school spirit challenge on social media. Participants can post pics or videos on Instagram showing school spirit and tag @petdairybrand with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

To see where PET Dairy milk is sold near you, click here.

To find the full rules click here.

