PETA: Virginia law prohibits leaving dogs chained, tethered outside in extreme cold weather

As the area's tempartures reach the lowest that it has been during this holiday weekend in decades, PETA is reminding pet owners to bring their dogs and cats inside.

According to a Virginia law, it prohibits leaving dogs chained or tethered outside when the temperature is 32 degrees or below.

PETA says animals are especially vulnerable in the winter, and there have been more than 700 reported cold weather–related companion animal rescues and dozens of deaths since 2020.

They say most are not reported.

PETA reminds pet owners to bring them indoors, stating animal companions should live indoors.

They say dogs who are kept chained up outside and “outdoor cats” often go without adequate food, water, shelter, and veterinary care.

"Their water turns to ice, their food turns to mush if left out in the rain, the chains around dogs’ necks get tangled and prevent them from reaching their shelters, and these animals are no better equipped to survive freezing temperatures or extreme weather conditions than humans are. They can suffer terribly from frostbite and die from exposure," PETA states.

To keep your dog protected, PETA says coats will keep dogs comfortable in cold weather (just be sure to remove wet jackets the moment dogs return home), secure harnesses can help prevent them from getting loose on walks, and booties will protect their sensitive paw pads from the frozen ground.

Walks should be kept short during this cold weather, especially shorthaired dogs.

PETA also warns the community to keep a lookout. Animals left outside in the cold need people to help them—otherwise, they could die. They say many chained dogs are pit bulls, whose short hair leaves them particularly vulnerable.

"Please be on the lookout for any dog kept chained or penned outside 24/7 or without adequate shelter from the elements, and alert local law-enforcement authorities immediately if you see one. If officers don’t respond, call PETA at 757-622-PETA," the organization's officials state.