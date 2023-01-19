Petition claims Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney frees violent criminals

A special grand jury could soon be looking into claims that the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney is allowing violent criminals to go free.

The petition, obtained by News 3, is signed by five people, asking a judge to have a special grand jury look into the claims against Ramin Fatehi.

Amina Matheny-Willard filed the petition which claims Fatehi is a public nuisance. Matheny-Willard lost a bid to become the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney in a Democratic Primary in June 2021.

Just last week, a judge ordered Fatehi to respond to the petition and called for a February court date to determine how the case would proceed.