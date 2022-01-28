Petition to release 3 accused of beating man to death reaches 200,000 signatures

A petition asking for the release of three Texas men has reached nearly 200,000 signatures after they were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death for inappropriately touching a child.

Two brothers, 18-year-old Alejandro Treviño and 17-year-old Christian Treviño, along with 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez are being charged for killing 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

The men allegedly killed Quintanilla after, "discovering that he was actively abusing Alejandro and Christian's 9-year-old sister," according to the petition.

All three are being charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity, Christian Treviño and Melendez are additionally being charged with capital murder.

"We ask that the state of Texas to release these teenagers, who could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister," said the petition.

