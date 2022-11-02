Watch Now
Pharrell announces "Something in the Water" festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023

Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 02, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, Pharrell Williams announced at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum that the "Something in the Water" festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. He was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.

“This is really about the 757 and it’s always been about the 757. ‘Something in the Water’ is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023,” Williams said.

Williams said the festival will take place in April 28 – 30. Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, Nov. 5.

He also announced a surprise for Virginia Beach locals and attendees of the Mighty Dream Forum.

“The first two hours will only be allotted for those who are from the 757 and last but not least, everyone who bought a ticket for Mighty Dream, is going to get a FREE festival pass for Something in the Water,” Williams said.

