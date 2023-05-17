Philippine Cultural Center bridges community to their rich culture & history in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH — This May, we are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.

One of the biggest Asian populations we have in Hampton Roads is the Filipino population.

Many first-generation Americans can find it hard to grow up and live between two cultures. They may feel like they're either too American for their families at home, or too foreign for Americans.

Additionally, learning about your heritage and background can be challenging in a country very different than the one your parents knew. That’s why we wanted to highlight the Philippine Cultural Center and one of the programs they have that’s helping bridge the gap between culture and community.

Rachel Lizan is the director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) at the Philippine Cultural Center, which helps kids keep their traditions alive.

“Everyone’s so excited about what the kids are learning and bringing home with them,” says Lizan.

For two hours at SCAPA, kids as young as five learn about their Filipino culture and heritage through the folklore, language, songs, and dance.

“The aunties that my generation learned Filipino folk dance from, they’re aging,” said Lizan. “My theory is that if I don't share the knowledge, I'm hoarding the knowledge and it dies with me. So, I have to. I have a responsibility to share that with others.”

In the 1960s, thousands of Filipinos joined the Navy and made Hampton Roads their home. But as they adjusted to American culture, they realized some of them left more than just their country behind.

“I think it's the same story for a lot of Filipinos that come to the United States is like, when my grandparents came here, they wanted to assimilate,” said Lizan. “And so, for their children, and for a lot in my mom's generation, they didn't learn the language as strongly. I think my grandparents learned from that, that maybe, maybe we should push them into the culture a little bit more [so] that we can still be American, but also keep our Filipino culture.”

The center has been around since the 70s, helping the next generation retain their precious history.

While we were at SCAPA, we also spoke to 6-year-old Alexandra Gorham. She’s been coming to the center for two weeks now.

“It's like, really cool and fun,” said the student. “That's why I wanted to join this class.”

But her favorite thing about class is the dancing.

“Dancing, steps, like this, like waltzes and stuff, like the 1,2,3-hip. It's like really cool and fun.”

One of the most popular traditional dances in the Philippines is the Tinikling. But to avoid getting your ankles caught in between the poles, dancers have to keep up with the music as it gets faster and faster and faster.

But besides having fun, the classes serve a very meaningful purpose for Alexandra and her fellow students.

“It's important for me is because my mom is Filipino. And she wants me to learn her language,” said the 6-year-old. “Because next summer, I'm going to go to the Philippines, and I need to speak Filipino so I can speak to my grandma.”

Lizan says there aren’t many people who teaches what she does, but she’s glad she’s doing what she can to help the next generation bridge their past to their future.

“That’s what makes this country, right, is that we're this big melting pot. And so, the Filipino community has done so much for our area in Hampton Roads,” said Lizan. “And so, we have to continue to share that and show that and I think that's what I want to do for them... We learn about our culture, but then we share the culture.”

If you’re interested in signing up your kids for some classes, you can see how to do so here.