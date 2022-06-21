News 3 drone footage captures aftermath of Chesapeake brush fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Fire officials are estimating that nearly 50 acres have burned after Monday's brush fire in the 2000 block of Elbow Road just east of Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake.

They say this is one of the largest fires the city has had in recent years.

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor went back out to the scene Tuesday to survey the aftermath. In this story is drone footage from the damage.

News 3 News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor's drone captured these images of the aftermath of the brush fire on Elbow Road in Chesapeake on June 21, 2022.

The fire is under control, but firefighters will continue to stay on the scene until the fire is out. Residents may see and smell smoke, but officials say there is no harm to the public.