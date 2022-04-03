Watch
Photos from the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards

The awards show is being held in fabulous Las Vegas for the first time in history.

Viva Las Vegas! The ceremony for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards is airing Sunday night on News 3. Comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah returns as host for the second year in a row

Check out our gallery of photos from the red carpet and the main telecast!

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Lil Nas X arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Halsey arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Questlove arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Alisha Gaddis arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
The Kid LAROI arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Saweetie arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Maren Morris arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Carrie Underwood, left, and Mike Fisher arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Trinity K. Bonet arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Victoria Evigan, left, and Jason Evigan arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
St. Vincent arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Marshmello arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Cory Henry arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press

