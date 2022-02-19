Watch
Photos: Harp seal taken to National Aquarium after washing up on Ocean View Beach

Joseph Donnelly
Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 09:57:43-05

NORFOLK, Va. - People who visited the Ocean View Beach on Thursday were treated to a unique sight — a harp seal!

Several Ocean View residents took turns sitting nearby and keeping dogs and onlookers from getting too close until the Virginia Aquarium sent a team to help collect the seal.

According to a viewer who helped the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Team deal with the seal, it was taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for treatment of a viral infection.

The seal will hopefully be able to be released later when it's healthy again.

