Photos: Harp seal taken to National Aquarium after washing up on Ocean View Beach

NORFOLK, Va. - People who visited the Ocean View Beach on Thursday were treated to a unique sight — a harp seal!

Several Ocean View residents took turns sitting nearby and keeping dogs and onlookers from getting too close until the Virginia Aquarium sent a team to help collect the seal.

According to a viewer who helped the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Team deal with the seal, it was taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for treatment of a viral infection.

The seal will hopefully be able to be released later when it's healthy again.