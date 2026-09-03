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David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here. Connor White/WTKR

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