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Photos: Norfolk Navy reservist accused of killing wife reacts to detective testimony

Charges certified to grand jury

David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife, Lina Guerra, 39, and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.

DSC09717.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC09739.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC09762.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC09781.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC09834.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC09932.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC09971.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC09984.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00022.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00062.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00115.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00116.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00183.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00243.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00248.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00403.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00474.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00496.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00678.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00680.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00681.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR DSC00688.jpg David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Photo by: Connor White/WTKR

Photos: Norfolk Navy reservist accused of killing wife reacts to detective testimony

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David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
David Varela, 38, the man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Hong Kong was in the courtroom Wednesday as the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand. The detectives testified and detailed how the investigation progressed from a missing person's case to a homicide. The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom. For the full story, click here.Connor White/WTKR
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