Charges certified to grand jury against Navy reservist accused of killing wife, putting body in freezer

Charges against a Norfolk Navy reservist accused of killing his wife and fleeing the country will be certified to a grand jury.

David Varela, 38, sat and listened Wednesday as the Commonwealth's Attorney brought two detectives to the stand to testify about their investigation into the death of his wife, Lina Guerra, 39.

The judge would only allow still photography in the courtroom — no video.

Prosecutors entered several pieces of evidence, including Guerra's autopsy report, pictures of the crime scene and a copy of the lease to their apartment among other things.

Law enforcement testified that Varela never reported his wife missing.

Detectives walked through the steps of their investigation and how it went from a missing person's case to a homicide once her body was found in the freezer of their downtown Norfolk apartment.

Authorities believe Varela killed Guerra sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, 2026.

Watch: Disturbing details in Guerra murder

Disturbing details in Guerra murder allege she was still alive when Varela put her in freezer

The prosecutor said the medical examiner's report outlined that there was a very good chance Guerra did not die rapidly — that she was likely unconscious when she was wrapped in saran wrap and put into the freezer.

The medical examiner found that Guerra died of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation, and had multiple bruises throughout her body. There was no blood found in the apartment or signs of a struggle.

Guerra was reported missing by Norfolk Police at the end of January after her half-brother in Florida did not hear from her for several days. Her body was discovered days later, but by then, Varela was gone.

Police said Varela took a flight to Hong Kong on Feb. 5, prompting an international manhunt.

WTKR tracked him down after getting a tip about where he was in Hong Kong. WTKR Investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh spoke to him briefly on the phone and asked about Lina. He covered the phone with his hand and hung up.

He was apprehended and extradited back to the United States soon after this happened.

Varela was identified through various electronic methods as the last person seen leaving the apartment, according to U.S. Marshals.

Varela was trying to board a flight to Russia from Hong Kong when he was arrested by authorities on April 15, prosecutors said at his bond hearing.

Prosecutors said they believe his goal was to get to Russia to avoid extradition.

Varela previously appeared in court on May 26 when his lawyer asked the judge for a competency hearing, which was granted.

Varela was evaluated in the Norfolk City Jail and was determined competent to stand trial.

In a separate hearing, a judge ruled that Varela should not be eligible for bond, calling him a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Wednesday the defense tried to argue that the first-degree murder charge should be dropped to second-degree, saying there was not enough proof of premeditation — and that there would be no way to know that Guerra was actually still alive when she was put into the freezer.

The judge did not agree.

Both the first-degree murder and the concealment of a body charges have been certified to the grand jury.