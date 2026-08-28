True Crime 757: The terrifying tactics of today's child predators

Over the past decade, our society has become increasingly online in every possible way.

Everyone is on social media. Online games allow you to play with people from all over the world, and sometimes talk with them. It's never been easier to talk to complete strangers through chatrooms and apps.

But with the rapid proliferation of the internet into every crevice of our lives can come unexpected danger, especially for children with unfettered access to the internet. If you hand your child a phone, you aren't giving them access to the world; you're giving the world access to your child.

In this episode of True Crime 757, host Jon Sham talks with Spartan Investigators Patrick Collis and Preston Hocker on the evolution of child predators in today's digital age, and what you can do to protect your family.

Listen to this episode on Spotify