PHOTOS: Trump whisked off stage in Pa. after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd

Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement that he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd. More details here.

Photos by: Associated Press

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Election 2024 Trump U.S. Secret Service agents surround the stage during a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped into a vehicle at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Gene J. Puskar/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Donald Trump appears to have been shocked or possibly injured in some way at a rally An image from a rally in Pennsylvania during the moments where former President Donald Trump was swept away by the Secret Service after an intense security event at a rally Saturday.Photo by: Scripps News Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP

