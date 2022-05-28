Picture of Norfolk Police officer comforting child at scene of 2021 crash wins national photo contest

NORFOLK, Va. - The Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) announced Friday that the Norfolk Police Department won its "Community Policing in Action" photo contest for March 2022.

According to COPS, the winning photo features NPD Patrol Officer Jordan Marksbury comforting a young Norfolk resident at the scene of a car crash in 2021. As firefighters provided medical treatment to the driver, who had suffered a seizure, Marksbury comforted the driver’s daughter, wrapping her arms around the child and assuring her that her mother would be okay.

COPS said the NPD is no stranger to community engagement, with the department boasting 25 hands-on community engagement projects.

Congratulations to the department!

To learn more about COPS, click here.