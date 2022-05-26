Pilot program helps Hampton Roads homeowners weatherize homes ahead of hot weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We've got a hot summer ahead of us in Hampton Roads — which often means higher energy bills.

Dominion Energy and the Hampton Roads Community Action Program are teaming up to help local homeowners weatherize their homes ahead of the warmer weather.

According to Bonita Billingsley Harris with Dominion Energy, the goal is to help Hampton Roads residents make their homes more energy efficient for long-term energy and cost savings.

Weatherization is especially needed for older, less energy efficient homes like Portsmouth woman Roxanne Potts' Cavalier Manor residence. She's lived in her home for 28 years, and was shocked when a home energy audit revealed how much work it needed — from the roof to the crawl space.

Potts signed up for the program and received several energy-saving upgrades, including insulation in the attic, LED light bulbs and other repairs. Thursday, she conducted a ribbon cutting in front of her newly renovated house.

The pilot program was made possible by a $600,000 grant from Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program. It focuses on homes in Portsmouth and Newport News.

It also provides workforce development for construction and weatherization jobs.

For more information on how you can apply for the pilot program, click here.