Pilots, survivors in deadly Naples plane crash identified

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in the Naples plane crash on I-75, along with the survivors.

CCSO says 50-year-old Edward Daniel Murphy of Oakland Park, Florida was the pilot and Ian Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was the co-pilot. They reported a dual engine failure moments before crashing on the highway.

Three people survived: crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida along with the two passengers, 35-year-old Aaron Baker and 23-year-old Audra Green, both of Columbus, Ohio. They were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Ian's family provided Fox 4 with a statement about their loved one's passing.

"His last moments, calmly speaking with ATC as he tried to save the passengers and crew in the face of a desperate emergency of losing both engines at low altitude, is how we will always remember him," the family told Fox 4 in a statement.

"The family is in shock and devastated but want to express our thanks for the heartfelt support we have received," the family said in a statement to Fox 4. "We know our father died a hero doing his best to save everyone he could on the plane. We ask for prayers during this difficult time."

Christopher told Fox 4 his dad lived in Pompano Beach with his wife.

He said his father "was a hero that was able to get the plane on the ground and save the lives of the passengers and flight attendant."

According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Ian had over 40 years of experience and 25,000 hours at Piedmont, US Airways and had been at Hop-A-Jet for two years.

Ian is survived by his wife Christina, former wife Joan Mathis, and his children Grant, Chris, Reed and Grace.