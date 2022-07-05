Plane crashes in Isle of Wight while attempting to land

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - State Police are investigating a plane crash that took place Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., police were called to investigate a plane crash on Iron Mine Springs Road in Isle of Wight.

A glider, an aircraft that is pulled behind another aircraft until released to glide on air currents, was attempting to land in a grassy field when it lost altitude due to displacement of air currents and crashed in a pine tree thicket, police say.

The pilot, 78-year-old Raymond Douglas Blake Jr., was not injured.