Plane removed from Currituck County Airport runway after landing gear fails

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - The Crawford Township Volunteer Department and the Currituck County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the Currituck County Airport at 11:30 a.m. Friday to assist with an incident involving a small plane.

According to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department, the plane's landing gear failed after landing.

The departments had to use air bags and blocking to lift the plane off the ground so it could be safely moved.

No injuries were reported, the department said.