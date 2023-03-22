Plans moving forward for aerial adventure park in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake could soon be getting its own adventure park.

On Tuesday night, the city council approved a permit for Osprey Aerial Adventures. It would be on the east side of Battlefield Boulevard S., between Saint Brides Road and Troll Plaza Road in Southern Chesapeake.

City of Chesapeake Plan for Osprey Aerial Adventure Park in Chesapeake

According to the agreement, the park would feature a ropes course, ziplining, and a nature walk. It will all be modeled after the Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach.

The project description shows the hours of operation would be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, and the peak seasons would be from May to September.

According to the conditions of the agreement, the park would have to stop operating by 10 p.m., and a special event permit would be needed to go beyond that time. It would also have onsite sewage and a private well.