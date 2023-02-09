Plans to develop former Lincoln Park Housing site in Hampton move forward

HAMPTON, Va. — A proposed $130 million project in Hampton is getting a green light.

The 23-acre piece of land has been sitting empty since the Lincoln Park Housing Development was torn down in 2016. The area is close to downtown, off LaSalle Avenue.

A development group called Olde Hampton Village Developers has come forward with a proposal to build more than 100 homes, an apartment building and retail at the site.

"The land has just been sitting idle for such a long time which does not bring any vibrancy to the city so the residents that we have talked to, whether it's the churches, the business leaders, the community members—we've sat down with everyone to get their input and desires," said developer Ross Vierra. "They are welcoming of this transformation because that's all it's going to do is revitalize that community."

Wednesday, city council members approved rezoning the land so the project can move forward.

