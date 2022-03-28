Plastikon Healthcare issues voluntary nationwide recall on specific unit dose cups, due to microbial contamination

LAWRENCE, KS - According to the F.D.A., Plastikon Healthcare, LLC is voluntarily recalling three (3) lots of Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension, one (1) lot of Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL, and six (6) lots of Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL to the hospital, clinic and patient level.

The products are being recalled due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing. This product potentially could result in illness due to intestinal distress, such as diarrhea or abdominal pain. Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a wide-spread, potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms.

As of March 24, 2022, Plastikon has not received any customer complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is packaged for institutional use and is sold to clinics and hospitals nationwide in single use cups with a foil lid.

Product indication, lot numbers, expiration dates and NDC information are listed in the table below. The affected lots were distributed to Major Pharmaceuticals Distribution Center (wholesaler) between 5/1/2020 and 6/28/2021, who shipped to hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics nationwide. The products are private labeled for Major Pharmaceuticals.

Product Name Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL Indications for use Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/ 30 mL is indicated for the occasional relief of constipation (irregularity) in adults and children 12 years and older or for children under 12 as recommended by a doctor. Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL is indicated for relief of acid indigestion, heartburn, sour stomach, upset stomach due to these symptoms, pressure and bloating commonly referred to as gas. Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL indicated for temporarily relief of minor aches and pains due to, minor pain of arthritis, muscular aches, backache, premenstrual and menstrual cramps, the common cold, headache, toothache, and temporarily reduction of fever. Lot/exp. 20024A/Mar 2022 20025A/Mar 2022 20041A/May 2022 20042A/May 2022 20043A/May 2022 20045A/May 2022 20046A/May 2022 20047A/May 2022 21067A/Jun 2023 20040A/May 2022 NDC 0904-6846-73 0904-6838-73 0904-6820-76 Type of Packaging Carton containing 100 single dose cups (10 trays x 10 cups) Carton containing 100 single dose cups (10 trays x 10 cups) Carton containing 100 single dose cups (10 trays x 10 cups)

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Plastikon by phone at 785-330-7109 or email address (sdixon@plastikon.com) Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm CST. Patients are advised to contact their doctor or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.