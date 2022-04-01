PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles due to choking hazard

PlayMonster Group LLC is recalling Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle, a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy that makes a soft rattling sound when shaken, due to a choking hazard.

The toy’s legs can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About 8,900 units of the product are being recalled.

Those with this toy should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them, and contact PlayMonster for instructions on receiving a $25 refund. PlayMonster will provide consumers with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled product.

As of March 31, 2022, the firm has received three reports of the rattle legs breaking off. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled product was sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, walmart.com, playmonster.com, and zulily.com from February 2018 through February 2022 for about $25.

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process.