Act 3 Podcast: "Jungle Cruise" and a new host for "Jeopardy"

If you haven't experienced the classic Disney attraction Jungle Cruise, now Disney is bringing it to theaters and streaming on Disney + via premier access.

"Jungle Cruise" is channeling Indiana Jones and 1999's "The Mummy," but is also adding a fair amount of "Pirates of the Caribbean" into the mix. Do all those elements congeal into something amazing? Steven and Chandler will let you know.

Also on the show this week, the latest in the search for a new host of "Jeopardy," the next iteration of the Ninja Turtles franchise and a check-in on the latest film from Steven Soderbergh.

All this can be yours - all you need to do is click the play button.

Act One: News

-01:40- Jeopardy host gig may go to Executive Producer Mike Richards

-07:00- Stranger Things Season 4 gets a short trailer

-11:30- New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action film being developed by SNL's Colin Jost

-18:30- Disney reveals pricing details for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Act Two: What We're Watching

-27:35- Steven: Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg's Olympic highlights, No Sudden Move

-37:45- Chandler: The Green Knight

Act Three: Featured Topic

-43:55- Discussing Jungle Cruise, Disney's latest film based on a theme park ride, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

-1:00:30- Spoilers