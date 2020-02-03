Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

We've got a big episode for you this week. Steven is back from vacation just in time to play our annual Oscar prediction game! See if you agree with our picks for who we think will win and lose at the Academy Awards.

We've also got a Will Call segment this week as we talk about Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teaming up again in "Bad Boys For Life."

We've also got the big stories of the week, Netflix is ending "The Crown" one season earlier than expected and just what is a "Quibi?"

We've got that answer for you and more in this episode of Act 3!

Act One: News

-00:02:00 - "The Crown" to end after Season 5, has already cast its next Queen

-00:05:50 - Adam Sandler to make at least four more Netflix films

-00:08:30 - Ron Howard to direct CIA thriller "The Fixer"

-00:10:40 - Quibi begins its campaign to take over the world with a Super Bowl ad... but what is Quibi?!

Act Two: What We're Watching

-00:16:00 - WILL CALL: Steven and Chandler discuss Will's latest film, "Bad Boys For Life"

Act Three: What We're Watching

-00:28:00 - The Annual Act 3 Oscar Prediction Game!

Post-Show Bonus Content

-00:55:35 - Steven's Adventures in Orlando